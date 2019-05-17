DA Davidson Weighs in on BRT Apartments Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (BRT)

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for BRT Apartments in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst J. Lykins forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $227.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

