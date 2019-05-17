CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“: We are initiating coverage of Overweight rating and 12-month price target of $21/share. CytomX stock currently trades at an EV of ~$100M ($8.80/sh cash), and the shares are down about 27% YTD (vs. +8.5% for NBI), triggered by updates at its R&D day earlier this year. We believe that the company’s lead early-stage clinical assets, based on modified antibodies, are partially de-risked and are highly discounted at the current valuation. For CX-2009, we think that evolving clinical updates in the next 6-12 months should alleviate investor concerns about its safety profile and that risk of potential clinical setback is overstated.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTMX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 111.27% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,173,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 262,208 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,297,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 620,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

