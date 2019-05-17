Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cypress Semiconductor to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $45,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,221.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $260,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,710 shares of company stock worth $631,872. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

