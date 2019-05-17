CVS Health (CVS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $51.72

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.72 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 1233878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 58.1% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

