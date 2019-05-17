CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 152.7% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

