Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Holdings Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 836.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $151,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,647.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of CW opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.76 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

