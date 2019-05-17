CubeSmart (CUBE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 244,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.28.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $1,890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,877 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $193,932.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,254.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,773 shares of company stock worth $5,657,530 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 86,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 40,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1,578.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,155,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,381,000 after buying an additional 9,550,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,182,000 after buying an additional 355,820 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,076,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,477,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

