CSI Compressco (CCLP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $3.74 on Monday. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.14). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%. The business had revenue of $103.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSI Compressco will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in CSI Compressco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 91,900 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 291,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 123,850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 3,344.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 200,643 shares in the last quarter. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

