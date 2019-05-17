Critical Analysis: CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) vs. First Republic Bank (FRC)

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and First Republic Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Republic Bank 0 9 5 0 2.36

First Republic Bank has a consensus price target of $104.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.81%. Given First Republic Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Republic Bank is more favorable than CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and First Republic Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR $23.19 billion 1.53 $5.17 billion $0.82 7.63 First Republic Bank $3.58 billion 4.44 $853.83 million $4.81 20.94

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Republic Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. First Republic Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Republic Bank pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Republic Bank has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and First Republic Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR 22.28% 6.75% 0.27% First Republic Bank 23.61% 11.56% 0.90%

Summary

First Republic Bank beats CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is based in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, personal loans, business loans, and smaller loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company's loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management services, trust and custody services, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services; and treasury management services. Additionally, the company offers online and mobile banking services; student loan refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its services through 82 offices, including 75 preferred banking licensed deposit-taking offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach, and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; Jackson; and Wyoming, as well as 7 offices that provided lending, wealth management, and trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.