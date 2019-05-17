Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE:KRP opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.93. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.32 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. Research analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -740.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Minerals & Royalties Haymaker sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $52,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,200,728 shares of company stock valued at $52,013,293. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,320,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 71.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

