CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) Announces $0.28 Annual Dividend

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.276 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of CRARY opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.44. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $8.05.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 22.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research raised CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America began coverage on CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

