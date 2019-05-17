Countinghouse Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Countinghouse has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Countinghouse token can now be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and LATOKEN. Countinghouse has a total market cap of $19.76 million and $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $632.11 or 0.08665804 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000685 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Countinghouse Profile

CHT is a token. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd . Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Countinghouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

