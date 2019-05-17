Cormark Weighs in on Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Wednesday, May 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.85.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$74.41 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$65.56 and a 1-year high of C$80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.36%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

