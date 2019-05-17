CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) Trading Down 6.6% After Earnings Miss

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) was down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 866,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 519,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.
The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 29.30%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,635,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,259,000 after purchasing an additional 492,981 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,932,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,392,000 after purchasing an additional 380,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $791.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.
