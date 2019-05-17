Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,169,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,132,000 after purchasing an additional 209,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,560,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,610,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3,313.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,189,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a current ratio of 13.48.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $406.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

