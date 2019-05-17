Copa (CPA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reissued an underperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Copa in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Copa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Shares of CPA opened at $93.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.44. Copa has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $115.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $672.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.26 million. Copa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.56%. Copa’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 125,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co raised its stake in shares of Copa by 702.8% in the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 187,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 163,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,257,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

