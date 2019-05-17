Contrasting Key Energy Services (KEG) and KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Key Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Energy Services -17.26% -383.21% -21.26% KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Key Energy Services and KLX Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Energy Services $521.70 million 0.11 -$88.80 million ($4.53) -0.60 KLX Energy Services $495.30 million 1.19 $14.40 million $2.81 9.08

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Key Energy Services. Key Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KLX Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of Key Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of KLX Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Key Energy Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Key Energy Services and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Energy Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 KLX Energy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Key Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 86.20%. KLX Energy Services has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Given Key Energy Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Key Energy Services is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Summary

KLX Energy Services beats Key Energy Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre- and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

