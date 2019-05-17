Contrasting Five Point (FPH) and International Thunderbird Gaming (THRSF)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Five Point and International Thunderbird Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 2 2 0 2.50 International Thunderbird Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Five Point is more favorable than International Thunderbird Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

Five Point has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Thunderbird Gaming has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Point and International Thunderbird Gaming’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $48.99 million 26.04 -$34.71 million ($0.36) -23.94 International Thunderbird Gaming $35.95 million 0.10 -$5.11 million N/A N/A

International Thunderbird Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Five Point.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and International Thunderbird Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point -12.05% -2.35% -1.51% International Thunderbird Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Five Point shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five Point beats International Thunderbird Gaming on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About International Thunderbird Gaming

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services. It operates 3 casinos and 1 slot parlor, 1 owned hotel with 66 rooms, 2 managed hotels with 163 rooms, 859 slots, and 323 table positions in Peru; and 5 casinos, 2 slot parlors, 704 slots, and 154 table positions in Nicaragua. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

