Contrasting CHF Solutions (CHFS) & GETINGE AB/ADR (GNGBY)

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CHF Solutions has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

84.4% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CHF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CHF Solutions does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CHF Solutions and GETINGE AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHF Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

CHF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 12.00%. Given CHF Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CHF Solutions is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares CHF Solutions and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHF Solutions -336.26% -188.60% -148.57% GETINGE AB/ADR -3.84% 5.81% 2.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CHF Solutions and GETINGE AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHF Solutions $5.00 million 0.50 -$17.03 million ($42.14) -0.09 GETINGE AB/ADR $2.67 billion 1.31 -$106.91 million N/A N/A

CHF Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats CHF Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, and disposable blood set and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct Salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Heart, Inc. and changed its name to CHF Solutions, Inc. in May 2017. CHF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables; anesthesia, beating heart surgery, and ceiling devices; washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions; connected solutions; consumables products; drain products; endoscope reprocessing; endoscopic vessel harvesting systems; extracorporeal life support or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation products; inspection and packaging services; intra-aortic balloon counter pulsation therapies; critical care ventilators; modular room systems; operating lights; operating tables and accessories; operating room (OR) furniture; OR integration systems; patient flow management solutions; patient transport solutions; sealing equipment; sterile supply management and traceability solutions; sterilizers; surgical assist systems; surgical perfusion components; loading and distribution trolleys; trays and baskets; and after sales consulting services. The company also provides automated bedding handling equipment, closure processing systems, washers, and isolation and sterile transfer products; professional financial advisory services to hospitals and medical facilities; and education and training services. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

