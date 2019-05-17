Contrasting 1st Source (SRCE) & ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

1st Source has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. 1st Source pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years and ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. 1st Source is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1st Source and ServisFirst Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $354.37 million 3.37 $82.41 million $3.16 14.73 ServisFirst Bancshares $348.16 million 5.11 $136.94 million $2.53 13.15

ServisFirst Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1st Source. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of 1st Source shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of 1st Source shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 23.46% 11.27% 1.35% ServisFirst Bancshares 37.87% 19.92% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 1st Source and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.28%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Source.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats 1st Source on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for new and used aircraft, automobiles and light trucks, construction equipment, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and leases construction equipment, various types of trucks, vans, automobiles, motor coaches, shuttle buses, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 80 banking centers in 17 counties in Indiana and Michigan, and Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, SF Intermediate Holding Company, Inc., operates as a real estate investment trust for the United States income tax purposes; and holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 20 full-service banking offices located in Jefferson, Shelby, Madison, Montgomery, Mobile, Baldwin, and Houston Counties in Alabama; Escambia and Hillsborough Counties in Florida; Cobb and Douglas Counties in Georgia; Charleston County in South Carolina; and Davidson County in Tennessee. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

