Construction Partners (ROAD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Construction Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.66. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,141. Construction Partners has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $662.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

