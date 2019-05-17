Consolidated Edison (ED) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.07 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.92.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $86.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.13.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $1,765,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 69.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 43,627 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

