Consensus Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31,549.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $31,549.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00056987 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018466 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002691 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181170 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012132 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000751 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Consensus

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

