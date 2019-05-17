Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 46,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.31. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $208,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,807. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor acquired 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,745.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

