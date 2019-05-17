Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $5.08 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of American Tower to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.44.

AMT opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $134.87 and a 52-week high of $203.38. The company has a market cap of $88.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 45.06%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $219,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,082.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $270,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,886 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/commonwealth-of-pennsylvania-public-school-empls-retrmt-sys-has-5-08-million-stake-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.