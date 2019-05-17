Commercial Metals (CMC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.20

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 73732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

CMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.23 to $17.37 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 739,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/commercial-metals-cmc-sets-new-52-week-low-at-15-20.html.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.