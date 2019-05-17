Comerica Bank Has $4.20 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,962 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth about $903,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 73.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,391 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,132,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 168.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,666 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 831,439 shares during the period.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The LED producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 18.25% and a positive return on equity of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.46 per share, for a total transaction of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $415,251.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

