Comerica Bank Has $4.20 Million Stake in Cree, Inc. (CREE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,962 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cree were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cree by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,854 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cree in the third quarter worth about $903,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 73.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,391 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $49,132,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 168.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,666 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 831,439 shares during the period.
Shares of Cree stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $69.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.46 per share, for a total transaction of $128,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $415,251.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.32 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.
