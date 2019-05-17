Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in SM Energy Co (SM)

Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,043 shares during the quarter. SM Energy accounts for about 5.7% of Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 113.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in SM Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SM Energy stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 529.33 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy Co has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.25 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In related news, CEO Javan D. Ottoson acquired 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $73,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,503.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

