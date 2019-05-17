Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 142,195 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 142,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$506,214.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,797,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,078,744.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.59 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -718.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$359.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.56 million. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/clive-thomas-johnson-sells-142195-shares-of-b2gold-corp-bto-stock.html.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.26.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.