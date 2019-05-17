Clive Thomas Johnson Sells 142,195 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 142,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total value of C$506,214.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,797,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,078,744.
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$3.59 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$2.77 and a 52-week high of C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -718.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$359.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$362.56 million. Research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.
