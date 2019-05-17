Informa (INF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

INF has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 849 ($11.09) target price (down from GBX 991 ($12.95)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 885 ($11.56) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.41)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 862.50 ($11.27).

INF opened at GBX 776.40 ($10.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.41.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

