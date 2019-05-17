Citigroup Cuts Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Price Target to $190.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.90.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,596. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a current ratio of 12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by $0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.66% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $87.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

