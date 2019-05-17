Cimarex Energy (XEC) PT Set at $100.00 by Morgan Stanley

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) has been given a $100.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Capital set a $104.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

Shares of XEC traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,047. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $103.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,989,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,979,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,836,000 after acquiring an additional 494,463 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,122,000 after acquiring an additional 445,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,144,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,798,000 after acquiring an additional 146,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,565,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,420,000 after acquiring an additional 305,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

