Cim LLC Has $380,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 82,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

