CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 3,090 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $114.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Concho Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $160.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on CXO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.32.

In related news, SVP Scott Kidwell sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $462,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $5,963,950.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,745 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,784 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

