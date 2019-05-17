Chinook Energy (CKE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.10 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE CKE opened at C$0.13 on Monday. Chinook Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.

About Chinook Energy

Chinook Energy Inc, an upstream oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Birley/Umbach area, which include 64 net drilling space units of land located in northeast British Columbia.

