Chinook Energy (CKE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Chinook Energy (TSE:CKE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.10 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE CKE opened at C$0.13 on Monday. Chinook Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.08.
About Chinook Energy
