Childrens Place’s (PLCE) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $126.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.67.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $105.00 on Monday. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.40 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other news, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $25,149.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 65.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 836,154 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,212,000. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,480,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,900,000. Finally, Daruma Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,679,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

