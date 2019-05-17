Chevron (CVX) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron to a sector perform rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $112.95 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.42.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.61. 245,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,098,112. Chevron has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $596,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $596,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Chevron by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 71.5% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

