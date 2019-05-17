Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $55,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,033,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,048,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 320.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,800 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $120.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $130.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

