Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Research Coverage Started at Gabelli

Gabelli started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an in-line rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 31.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 96,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 63,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,860,000 after purchasing an additional 452,857 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.