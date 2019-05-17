CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC) PT Set at €100.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.67 ($110.08).

Shares of ETR CWC opened at €85.00 ($98.84) on Monday. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a 12-month high of €90.50 ($105.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $612.61 million and a PE ratio of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

