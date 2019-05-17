Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 60,041 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,887,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 743.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RFDI opened at $56.19 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $65.91.

