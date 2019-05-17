Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 9,118 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,087,000 after buying an additional 373,384 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

