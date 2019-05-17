Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in Leidos by 5,549.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,376,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,387 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,848,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Leidos by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,668,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,282,000 after acquiring an additional 264,927 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Leidos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,907,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,292 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5,498.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,142,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,086,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Argus increased their target price on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

