Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 458,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,368,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,378,000 after buying an additional 132,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,944,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $30.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-grows-holdings-in-spdr-portfolio-short-term-corporate-bond-etf-spsb.html.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.