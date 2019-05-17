Certified Advisory Corp Raises Position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.44 and a 52-week high of $51.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

