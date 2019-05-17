Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 76,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 32,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $128.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $104.23 and a 52 week high of $131.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

