Century Casinos (CNTY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Union Gaming Research restated a hold rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Century Casinos stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.48 million, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,328,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 118,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

