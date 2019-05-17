Centene (CNC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centene’s first-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3% and also improved 27.5% year over year on the back of Fidelis buyout, growing revenues, etc. Its shares have outperformed its industry quarter to date. Its momentum in revenue growth is likely to grow on the back of rising membership and expansion. The company boasts an impressive inorganic growth strategy, driven by buyouts. It recently entered into an agreement with WellCare, which will position the company as the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the country. Medical membership of the company has been rising over the past several quarters owing to contract wins. However, mounting operating costs remain a headwind. In 2019, adjusted SG&A expense ratio is estimated between 9.3% and 9.8%. Also, high debt level increases leverage risk.”

CNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,513,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,068,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centene has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Centene had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 110.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centene by 100.0% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

