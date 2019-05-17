Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,993 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 421,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 421,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,343,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,122,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 223,231 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,741,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 25,859 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

CLDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $3.26 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.09% and a negative net margin of 729.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (CLDX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/17/celldex-therapeutics-inc-cldx-shares-sold-by-creative-planning.html.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, currently being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in multiple types of solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-301, a dendritic cell growth factor; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody targeting CD27 designed to enhance a patient's immune response.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.