Cedar Capital LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

In other news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 24,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,790,047.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,678.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

